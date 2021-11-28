British Labour Party calls for quicker booster shots for Covid, as Omicron spreads across Europe

As the new Omicron variant has raised anxiety around the world, Britain’s major opposition Labour Party stated on Saturday that the interval between the second dosage of COVID-19 immunisation and the booster jabs should be reduced from six to five months.

Labour’s junior health spokesperson Alex Norris commented that the new variant of the Covid-19 virus was a wake-up call for the authorities.

‘The pandemic is still going on. To keep the virus at bay, we must immediately strengthen our defences,’ he added.