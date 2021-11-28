Heavy Rainfall: Holiday declared for schools, colleges for two days

Chennai: The district administration in Chennai declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai on Monday due to heavy rainfall. The Puducherry government also declared a two-day holiday for educational institutions in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on November 29 and 30.

As per official records, Puducherry recorded 6.6 cm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm On Sunday and the total amount of rainfall surged to 14 cms during the last 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The national weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coast and it is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea on November 29 and this is the reason for the heavy rain in south India.