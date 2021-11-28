Kerala: CPM branch secretary, DYFI leader charged with rape

Thiruvalla: A case has been charged on two people, a branch secretary of CPI(M) and a DYFI leader, for allegedly raping a woman, capturing visuals of the act on phone and circulating it. The accused people are Thiruvalla Kottali Branch Secretary Sajimon and DYFI leader Nasar, the complainant is a former woman leader of CPI(M).

The incident took place in May 2021. The case has been filed by the Thiruvalla police on the complaint which alleged that the woman was taken in a car, given a spiked drink and then raped. The police informed that a detailed investigation will be conducted based on the complaint lodged by the woman. Ten other people have also been booked in the case for allegedly circulating the video.