Saudi allows conditional entry from all countries despite the ominous Omicron concerns

Saudi has stated that travellers from all over will be allowed admission if at least one dose of vaccine is administered. This came the day after it barred flights from seven African countries because of the Omicron variant attack.

The travellers will be let in starting next Saturday and will be quarantined for three days, according to the government. It made no mention of flight cancellations.

Due to worries about the Omicron coronavirus type, Saudi Arabia suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini on Friday.