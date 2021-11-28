Users prefer OTT over TV in US

People in the United States rely more on OTT platforms than they do on television, according to a report. According to IANS, 63% of people between the ages of 18 and 43 watch more streaming platforms than cable and satellite transmission channels, citing a Gartner report.

The amount of time spent streaming OTT platforms on TV is increasing. A large portion of the advertising budget for cable and satellite telecast channels also now goes streaming TVs.

However, Eric Schmidt, senior director at Gartner Marketing Practice, said the market share for streaming services was dilapidated, immature and challenged by the popularity of ad-free services.

Four of the top six streaming TV services are ad-free (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max), but 10 out of the top 16 are mainly ad-supported (e.g. YouTube, Hulu).

The report found that 80 per cent of TV viewers surveyed in the U.S. use at least one streaming TV service and 64 per cent watch at least one ad-supported service.