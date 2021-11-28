Vivek Johri succeeds Ajit Kumar as CBIC chairman

New Delhi: Union ministry informed that senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri has been appointed as the new chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Johri will be succeeding M Ajit Kumar who wil complete his tenure by this month end.

Johri, an officer of 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), is currently working as a member in the board. The statement by the ministry said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment.