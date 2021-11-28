Vivo Y32 specifications tipped on China’s TENNA

The Vivo Y32 has allegedly emerged on China’s TENAA with a similar appearance and feel as the Vivo Y33s. On the back, the new Vivo phone appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch and a multi-camera system. It also appears to have a gradient finish, which is a common feature of all Vivo phones in the low and mid-range price ranges. The Vivo Y32 could be marketed as a low-cost 4G phone by the Chinese manufacturer. The device may join the existing Vivo Y series in the near future, though details about its launch have yet to be announced. Some of its specifications are also revealed on a Chinese certification site, hinting at its hardware ahead of its official release.

The Vivo phone with the model number V2158A is listed on TENAA. This is thought to be linked to the Vivo Y32 model.

The web ad reveals the phone in some of its early photographs to give some details about the design. The phone’s waterdrop-style notch is visible on the front, while the back view reveals the phone’s multi-camera arrangement. The rear camera module’s arrangement and style are very similar to that of the Vivo Y33s, which was released in India in August.

The phone’s specifications are also listed in the TENAA listing. It reveals that the Vivo Y32 runs Android 11 and boasts a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) TFT display, as well as an octa-core SoC with RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. Onboard storage options for the phone are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The phone appears to contain a twin rear camera configuration from Vivo. Although the back image and specifications on the TENAA listing don’t explicitly corroborate any such details, several reports assumed it to be a triple rear camera module.