Whatsapp reportedly testing Sticker forward shortcuts on Android

WhatsApp has begun experimenting with a new shortcut that allows users to swiftly send stickers to their friends. The tweak was only available to Android beta testers at first, will be made available to the general users only in the coming days. It comes only days after WhatsApp debuted a unique sticker creator for desktop and browser users, allowing them to create new stickers instantly. Stickers have long been a popular way for individuals on Meta’s (previously known as Facebook’s) instant messaging service to express themselves through small visuals. Stickers for the app might potentially be created by third-party developers.

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 has included a dedicated shortcut to help users easily forward stickers, according to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. It appeared for several beta testers in previous versions as well.