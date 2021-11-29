Antim 3 Day collection hits 18 Cr

Antim: The Final Truth has seen a positive trend in collections throughout the opening weekend, with the three-day total presently standing at Rs. 18 crores, after a decent start of Rs. 5 crores.

After grossing Rs. 5.50 crore on Saturday, the film grossed between Rs. 7.50 and 7.75 crores on Day 3, an almost 50 per cent increase over the first day.

Antim isn’t your typical Salman Khan picture; it’s more of a vehicle for Aayush Sharma, who has Salman’s shoulder to lean on. His presence has had a significant impact on the box office, as the opening weekend gross would have been under Rs. 3 crore without him. He isn’t the protagonist, but he is the film’s driving force in a supporting role that ties the gangster drama together.

Given elements like clash release, Covid, and star cast, the weekend numbers are positive for the film, and now it all comes down to the key Monday test. Antim: The Final Truth will be happy with collections in the Rs. 3 crore region, as it will give the picture a chance to trend well on weekdays as well, resulting in a first-week total of Rs. 30 crores. In the long run, Antim is expected to hit a 50 crores club.