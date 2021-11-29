‘My whole world has changed’: Big B gets emotional as KBC completes 1k episode

In the latest ‘KBC 13’ promo, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen getting emotional as his daughter Shweta Bachchan asks her father how he feels as the popular show reaches 1,000 episodes. The trailer includes a review of episodes from the first season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ which premiered on July 3, 2000, till now.

Shweta Bachchan and her daughter, and Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, will be on the hot seat in the upcoming episode of ‘KBC 13’. While Shweta asked, ‘This is 1,000 episodes, how do you feel?’, to which Big B replies, ‘Aisa lag raha hai meri duniya badal gayi (it seems as if my whole world has changed)’.

The megastar further added, ‘Khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai (let’s take the game forward as it still not over).

On December 3 on Sony Entertainment Television, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda will play the game alongside presenter Amitabh Bachchan in a special edition.