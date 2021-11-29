Salman Khan to launch a debut for his niece in Bollywood early next month; report follows

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri made headlines a few months after shooting her debut commercial. Now, rumours are circulating that the superstar is planning a major Bollywood debut for her next month.

According to reports, Alizeh’s entire family is reportedly preparing for her big introduction, which is expected to be a huge affair. As per a trade source, Alizeh has been taking acting and theatre courses for the past two years. Alizeh’s parents, as well as Salman, now believe she is ready to make her Bollywood debut. Reportedly, Salman himself is inspecting the production procedures personally.

As per sources, it is expected that the shooting for Alizeh’s debut would start by 2022 and the film slated to be released in 2023.

Earlier, it was reported that Alizeh would make her Bollywood debut with the directorial debut of Avnish Barjatya. Avnish is the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and his film will purportedly star Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajvir. However, no formal statement about the casting has yet been made.

On the other hand, Salman is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.