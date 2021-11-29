UAE is set to be PM Modi’s first foreign destination in 2022

In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will be his first international destination. His trip in January will be centred on the Dubai Expo, where the India Pavilion has drawn a lot of attention.

India’s gigantic four-story pavilion, which has so far attracted over four lakh visitors, exhibits the country’s achievements as part of the 75th independence year celebrations.

Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods, and Water are among the 11 primary themes that divide the four-story structure into zones. The PM’s visit will also include meetings with the senior leaders of the country.

PM Modi had visited the UAE in 2015, 2018, and 2019, receiving the country’s highest honour, the Order of the Zayed. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo earlier this month and spoke with the country’s senior officials.

The 3.3 million Indian expatriate community in the UAE is the country’s biggest ethnic group, accounting for 30% of the population.