China pledges 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa

President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will donate an additional 1 billion Covid vaccinations to Africa, as well as establish a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre to offer a $10 billion credit line to African financial institutions.

According to Xi, the measure will assist the African Union in reaching its objective of vaccinating 60% of the African population by 2022. ‘The additional 1 billion doses include 600 million as donation and 400 million to be provided through such means as joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries’, Xi made the remarks during a video address to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation’s (FOCAC) Eighth Ministerial Conference on Monday.

As per the Xinhua news agency, China would also undertake 10 medical and health initiatives for African nations and deploy 1,500 medical staff and public health specialists to the continent.

Xi said that China would urge its enterprises to spend at least $10 billion in Africa over the next three years.

The vow to offer 1 billion vaccinations to African countries comes on top of Xi’s announcement in September that he would donate 100 million doses of Covid vaccines to poor countries by the end of 2021 during his speech to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries.

During his Monday address, Xi stated that China and Africa should continue to work together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, expand pragmatic cooperation, promote ecological development, and protect equality and justice.