Covid death toll crosses 40,000 in Kerala; clocks 4,723 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday recorded 4,723 fresh Covid-19 cases and 177 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,29,985 and the toll to 40,132, the state government notified in a press release. Along with 19 new Covid fatalities, the health department also reported 158 deaths that have been newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised directions of the Supreme Court. With this, the death toll climbed to 40,132 in the state.

With 5,370 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, total recoveries reached 50,57,368 and the active cases dropped to 43,663, an official release said. As many as 59,524 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Thiruvananthapuram-755, Kozhikode-718, Ernakulam-592, Thrissur-492, Kollam-355, Kannur-337, Kottayam- 271, Malappuram-211, Wayanad-206, Idukki-199, Palakkad-189, Pathanamthitta-169, Alappuzha-150 and Kasaragod-79. Test positivity rate was recorded at 7.93%.

Also read: Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign extended by Centre till December 31

12 of the new COVID patients were returned from outside the state. 4,393 people contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 292 patients remains unidentified. 26 health workers also tested positive for Covid-19. There are currently 1,53,221 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,48,515 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,706 in hospitals, the release added.