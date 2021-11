On Monday, Dr TMR Panicker (94), a retired professor and former president of the Madras Kerala Samaj, breathed his last in Thalassery.

For approximately 25 years, Dr Panicker taught radiological physics at Stanley Medical College in Chennai. His science essays in newspapers and journals have made him famous. He was also the president of the Chennai Lions Club.

His wife C Lakshmikutty, son Dr TM Raghuram, and daughter Rema Devarajan survive him.