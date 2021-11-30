Here is an easy way to check the genuinity of the Aadhar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents in India. It is mandatory for getting almost all government services. The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

It cannot be reassigned to any other individual and no one can make a duplicate of it as it contains individual’s biometrics. On situations when you have been provided with an Aadhaar card number, you can find out whether it is a genuine one or not.

Here you can check if your Aadhaar or Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not:

– Visit UIDAI’s official website – uidai.gov.in.

– Select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu

– Select ‘Aadhaar Verification’ tab

– Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

– Punch in the captcha or security code

– Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

– Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar verification is important because it acts as a universally accepted KYC document across India.