How a young man’s idli business turned into a global sensation: Read on

Before sunrise people form a queue here waiting for delicious Idli breakfast. The ‘Vasena Poly’ roadside stall in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, serves idli prepared from eight boxes of healthy grains. Each idli is wrapped in a unique leaf before being baked. Behind that flavour lies a young man’s craft and a tremendous desire he had.

This new venture was launched by Chittem Sudheer, a young man, for the benefit of farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recently paid a visit to Sudhir’s stand after tweeting about the taste of this idli made with roasted tiny grains. Chittam Sudhir was regarded as an entrepreneur by Venkaiah Naidu. Here’s his narrative about how he became a culinary expert and how his delectable idlis astonished even India’s Vice President.

Sudheer opened this unique restaurant in September 2018 with a Rs 50,000 investment. Vasena Poli’ (‘alternative idlis’) was the name of his shop. Sudhir is an economist with a master’s degree. He also gained knowledge on organic farming. He spent two years in the north of Andhra Pradesh, interacting extensively with farmers and tribals. That’s where he learned about the advantages and disadvantages of tiny grains.