Sara Ali Khan apologises after her security pushes a media person; video surfaces

Sara Ali Khan scolded her security man for assaulting a paparazzi on Monday. Several clips that appeared on Instagram showed Sara returning to her car after a press event for the debut of her song, Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re.

Sara was seen on a video standing beside her car, warning the security man not to shove anyone and even apologizing to others who were present. She inquired at first, ‘Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down)?’ While people around replied, ‘Koi nahi gira (no one fell down)’, to which Sara said, ‘Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no the one who was pushed went away)’.

She further scolded the man, ‘Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Dont do like this. Don’t push anyone it’s okay)’. She added, ‘Thank you Thank you. I’m sorry’.

Meanwhile, On Monday, the creators of Atrangi Re released Chaka Chak song. Apart from Sara, the film also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles. Sara can be seen rocking to the rhythms in a vivid green and pink saree in the cheerful song. The song is set at a Tamil style pre-wedding celebration event and also features Dhanush.

Shreya Ghoshal sang the song, while A R Rahman composed the music. Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics for the song. Last week, the teaser for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re was unveiled, revealing a convoluted love triangle between Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Himanshu Sharma wrote the screenplay for Atrangi Re, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The film will be available on Disney Hotstar on December 24.