Centre neglects infrastructure needs of Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Tuesday that the national government had altered its tune and was ignoring the state’s requirements in terms of infrastructure development projects such as the SilverLine.

The Chief Minister, speaking at a demonstration against the Centre’s alleged disregard of the state’s requirements, said Kerala’s advancements in the health and education sectors were a thorn in the side of its critics, including the UDF-led opposition and the BJP in the state.

He claimed that projects like the SilverLine, which the Centre had first supported, were now being overlooked, owing to the BJP’s resistance to the project in Kerala.

The SilverLine, a semi-high-speed rail line connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod that would cut travel time between the two ends of the state to four hours, was environmentally friendly because it would not pass through any wildlife areas and would reduce carbon emissions in the state because goods could also be transported on it rather than by road, according to the Chief Minister.

Various types of help that states anticipate from the Centre are being delayed or not being supplied, he added, citing Kerala as an example.

He said the protest was being held to draw attention to the state’s neglect and expressed hope that the Centre would alter its mind.