Daily infections in South Korea exceeds 5000 for first time

South Korea’s daily infection rate surpassed 5,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, as a delta-driven surge pushed hospitalizations and deaths to all-time highs.

With the pandemic’s growth threatening to overwhelm hospital capacity, health experts have urged officials to reimpose stronger social distancing measures that were relaxed last month to mitigate the economic burden of the virus.

The majority of the new 5,123 cases reported Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where officials previously stated that more than 80 percent of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were already occupied.