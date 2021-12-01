GST revenue crosses 1.31 lakh crore in November

New Delhi: The revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed Rs 1,31,526 crore in November. This is the second-highest GST revenue collected since its implementation on July 1, 2017.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the GST collection grew by 25% in the last month. This is the fifth month in a row the GST revenue is crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

Of the total revenue, the CGST is Rs 23,978 crore, SGST is Rs 31,127 crore, IGST is Rs 66,815 crore (including Rs 32,165 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,606 crore (including Rs 653 crore collected on import of goods).

CGST refers to Central Goods and Services Tax, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).