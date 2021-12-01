Here is the full list of traffic violations and fines in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai police released the full list of penalties that will be imposed on violators during the UAE National Day celebrations. The Dubai police urged all drivers to adhere to traffic safety standards in the Emirate.

Full list of violations that are banned during the National Day celebrations:

Vehicle parades.

Drifting.

Vehicle occupants sticking their bodies out of the sunroof or windows.

Darkening or colouring the windshield.

Overloading the vehicle.

Hiding the front or rear number plates.

Using any kind of spray.

Stopping the vehicle or getting out of it in the middle of the road.

Stunt driving.

Changing a vehicle’s colour.

Below are the violations and their corresponding penalties:

Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others — Dh 2,000 fine plus 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without any reason — Dh 1,000 fine plus six black points.

Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approval — Dh 500 fine plus four black points and 15 days of vehicle impoundment.

Driving a noisy vehicle — Dh 2,000 fine plus 12 black points.

Tinting the car windows darker without permission — Dh 1,500 fine.

Pasting any word or sticker on the vehicle without permission — Dh 500 fine

Using the vehicle’s horn or speakers in a disturbing way — Dh 400 fine plus four black points.

Failure to follow policemen instructions — Dh 400 fine plus four black points

Obstruction to the traffic flow: Dh 500 fine

Blurring the number plates of the vehicle – Dh 400 fine

Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the road – Dh 1000 fine and 6 black points.