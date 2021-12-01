Trump was tested Covid positive 3 days before Presidential debate with Biden: Report

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump was reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, just three days before he was to face present President Joe Biden in their first presidential debate in September 2020. The news was revealed by the Guardian on Wednesday, citing a new book by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

‘Each candidate was required to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop (Trump) from going out there’, Meadows wrote in his memoir titled ‘The Chief’s Chief’, which is due to be published next week by All Seasons Press. Meadows admitted that the positive test was a shock to everyone in the White House.

‘Mr President. I’ve got some bad news. You’ve tested positive for Covid-19’, Meadows reportedly told Trump ahead of the debates. Trump’s reply ‘rhyme[d] with ‘Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me’.’ He further revealed that the positive test was followed by a negative one. Meadows however said that he had instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive. After that, Trump faced Biden in Cleveland on September 29, 2020.

Trump had announced that he and the First Lady Melania were infected with coronavirus, on October 2, 2020. The president then spent three days at Walter Reed Hospital, where he was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that targets the coronavirus spike protein.