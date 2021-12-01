Uganda initiates coordinated strikes against ADF rebels in Congo

Uganda’s army has initiated coordinated air and artillery operations in eastern Congo against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group.

The strikes were carried out in collaboration with the Congolese military targeting ADF camps, according to Uganda People’s Defense Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso. There were no further details provided.

The coordinated military action comes only days after Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi approved Ugandan troops to enter the country to assist in the war against the rebel group blamed for attacks in eastern Congo that have killed over 1,000 people in recent years. In recent months, the attacks have become increasingly regular.

At least four civilians were killed in Uganda’s capital less than two weeks ago when suicide bombers detonated their bombs at two different sites.