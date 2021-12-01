Yearbook photos of 6 billionaires including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates go viral

A collage of yearbook photos of six well-known billionaires went viral after US writer Jon Erlichman shared it on his Twitter handle. Twitter couldn’t get enough of how different they appeared as kids. Among the six, social media users deemed Elon Musk to be the most identifiable, with others commenting on how the other businessmen’s appearances had altered over time.

Yearbook photos: Steve Jobs,

Elon Musk, Larry Page, Bill Gates,

Tim Cook & Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/Sxln2j8kAx — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 28, 2021

‘Elon Musk looks exactly the same’, tweeted Emilia Moore, while Texas Rose commented: ‘Elon Musk hasn’t changed much. He still has that baby face’.

Musk quickly entered the Twitter conversation and responded with merely an emoji. However, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs tend to be the favourites when it comes to entrepreneurs and inventors whose looks have altered dramatically over time. And, strangely, a number of remarks were made on billionaires’ haircuts, both then and now.

‘Bezos with hair? This must be photoshopped’, tweeted a user, while another one wrote, ‘Was there a hair scissors’ shortage in the 70s?’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google co-founder Larry Page, and Apple CEO Tim Cook were all included in the collage.