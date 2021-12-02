Collection of 164 rare coins found in Madhya Pradesh

Bundelkhand: A total of 164 coins, probably of the Mughal era, have been found kept in a pot in the sand dug up during a stone quarry work in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district. District mining officer Prashant Tiwari informed media that after a private contractor involved in stone mining informed them about the coins, they went to the spot, located in Nandanwara village, on Wednesday.

A total of 164 coins, including 12 made of silver and the rest of copper, having engravings in Urdu or Persian, were found in an earthen pot. The coins have been deposited in the district treasury and a team from the archaeology department would analyse the coins. Tiwari added that the accurate period to which the coins belong and the language written on them would be known after the study.

Notably, Orchha in Niwari district, famous for its Ram Raja Temple, is located about 45 km from Nandanwara village. The Niwari district was carved out of Tikamgarh in 2018. This region of Bundelkhand had a strong footprint of the Afghans and Mughals.