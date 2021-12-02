Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- gold and silver- slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by 0.2% to Rs 47,791 per 10 gram. Silver futures is trading at Rs 61,296 per kilogram.

As per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, spot gold is trading at Rs 47,807 per 10 gram and silver is priced at Rs 62,069 per kilogram.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $ 1,780.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 0.1% to $ 1,782.50. The holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell by 0.2% to 990.82 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $ 22.37 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $ 935.48 and palladium increased 0.4% to $ 1,753.68.