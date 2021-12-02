Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels 95 trains

New Delhi: The East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 95 trains scheduled for December 3 and 4 due to Cyclone Jawad. The trains were cancelled considering the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the cyclone will reach near north Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha coast on December 4. The Cyclone Jawad may hit coastal Odisha as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speeds of over 160 kmph.

Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:

Trains cancelled on December 2:

12509 BNC- GHY

12844 ADI – PURI

12508 SCL – TVC

18478 YNRK – PURI

12802 NDLS – PURI

22641 TVC- SHM

15905 CAPE – DBRG

15644 KYQ- PURI

22909 BL- PURI

Trains cancelled on December 3 and 4:

08431 CTC- PURI

18105 ROU – PURI

18417 PURI – GNPR

20896 BBS – RMM

12703 HWH – SC

22883 PURI – YPR

12245 HWH – YPR

11020 BBS – CSTM

18443 BBS – PSA

22605 PRR – VM

17479 PURI – TPTY

18045 HWH – HYB

12841 HWH – MAS

22817 HWH – MYS

22807 SRC – MAS

22873 DGHA – VSKP

12863 HWH – YPR

12839 HWH – MAS

22644 PNBE – ERS

17244 RGDA- GNT

20809 SBP-NED

18517 KRBA – VSKP

13351 DHN- ALP

12889 TATA-YPR

18409 HWH – PURI

22201 SDAH – PURI

12895 HWH – PURI

18410 PURI- HWH

18448 JDB – BBS

20838 JNRD – BBS

18424 NYGT – BBS

12842 MAS – HWH

18046 HYB – HWH

12829 MAS – BBS

12246 YPR- HWH

12704 SC – HWH

17480 TPTY – PURI

12864 YPR- HWH

17016 SC – BBS

12840 MAS – HWH

18048 VSG – HWH

12664 TPJ – HWH

18464 SBC – BBS

11019 CSTM – BBS

18518 VSKP – KRBA

18528 VSKP – RGDA

17243 GNT – RGDA

08428 PURI – ANGL

08404 PURI – KUR

17479 PURI – TPTY

18425 PURI – DURG

12838 PURI – HWH

18452 PURI – HTE

18477 PURI – YNRK

12801 PURI – NDLS

18451 THE- PURI

12837 HWH- PURI

18426 DURG -PURI

17480 TPTY –PURI

12876 ANVT- PURI

18447 BBS- JOB

20837 BBS- JNRD

12843 PURI- ADI

18423 BBS- NYGT

12807 VSKP – NZM

18551 VSKP- KROL

22202 PURI – SDAH

18418 GNPR – PURI

15643 PURI- KYQ

18106- PURI – ROU

08432 – PURI – CTC

12822 PURI – HWH

12815 PURI – ANVT

22974 PURI – GIMB

18417 PURI – GNPR

12074 BBS – HWH

12893 BBS – BLGR

20817 BBS – NDLS

18463 BBS – SBC

22819 BBS – VSKP

17015 BBS – SC

18637 HTE -BNC

08427 ANGL PURI

18418 GNPR – PURI

08403 KUR- PURI

12821 HWH- PURI