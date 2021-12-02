Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels 95 trains

New Delhi: The East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 95 trains scheduled for December 3 and 4 due to Cyclone Jawad. The trains were cancelled considering the safety of passengers.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the cyclone will reach near north Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha coast on December 4. The Cyclone Jawad may hit coastal Odisha as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speeds of over 160 kmph.
Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:
Trains cancelled on December 2:
12509 BNC- GHY
12844 ADI – PURI
12508 SCL – TVC
18478 YNRK – PURI
12802 NDLS – PURI
22641 TVC- SHM
15905 CAPE – DBRG
15644 KYQ- PURI
22909 BL- PURI
Trains cancelled on December 3 and 4:
08431 CTC- PURI
18105 ROU – PURI
18417 PURI – GNPR
20896 BBS – RMM
12703 HWH – SC
22883 PURI – YPR
12245 HWH – YPR
11020 BBS – CSTM
18443 BBS – PSA
22605 PRR – VM
17479 PURI – TPTY
18045 HWH – HYB
12841 HWH – MAS
22817 HWH – MYS
22807 SRC – MAS
22873 DGHA – VSKP
12863 HWH – YPR
12839 HWH – MAS
22644 PNBE – ERS
17244 RGDA- GNT
20809 SBP-NED
18517 KRBA – VSKP
13351 DHN- ALP
12889 TATA-YPR
18409 HWH – PURI
22201 SDAH – PURI
12895 HWH – PURI
18410 PURI- HWH
18448 JDB – BBS
20838 JNRD – BBS
18424 NYGT – BBS
12842 MAS – HWH
18046 HYB – HWH
12829 MAS – BBS
12246 YPR- HWH
12704 SC – HWH
17480 TPTY – PURI
12864 YPR- HWH
17016 SC – BBS
12840 MAS – HWH
18048 VSG – HWH
12664 TPJ – HWH
18464 SBC – BBS
11019 CSTM – BBS
18518 VSKP – KRBA
18528 VSKP – RGDA
17243 GNT – RGDA
08428 PURI – ANGL
08404 PURI – KUR
17479 PURI – TPTY
18425 PURI – DURG
12838 PURI – HWH
18452 PURI – HTE
18477 PURI – YNRK
12801 PURI – NDLS
18451 THE- PURI
12837 HWH- PURI
18426 DURG -PURI
17480 TPTY –PURI
12876 ANVT- PURI
18447 BBS- JOB
20837 BBS- JNRD
12843 PURI- ADI
18423 BBS- NYGT
12807 VSKP – NZM
18551 VSKP- KROL
22202 PURI – SDAH
18418 GNPR – PURI
15643 PURI- KYQ
18106- PURI – ROU
08432 – PURI – CTC
12822 PURI – HWH
12815 PURI – ANVT
22974 PURI – GIMB
18417 PURI – GNPR
12074 BBS – HWH
12893 BBS – BLGR
20817 BBS – NDLS
18463 BBS – SBC
22819 BBS – VSKP
17015 BBS – SC
18637 HTE -BNC
08427 ANGL PURI
18418 GNPR – PURI
08403 KUR- PURI
12821 HWH- PURI
