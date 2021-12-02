Haryana CM agrees to invite farmer’s union leaders for talks

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that he will invite farmer union leaders for talks to look into their demands pertaining to the state government. This came as a response to the farm union leaders’ claims that they haven’t so far got an invite from him for a meeting.

His statement during a brief interaction with reporters in Karnal came two days after he said the state government will consider ‘sympathetically’ the farmers’ demand for withdrawal of police cases registered against them during the course of their year-long agitation against farm laws. Khattar said the farmers agitation issue reached near resolution after farm laws were repealed. He pointed out that he has already appealed to the farmers, who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over a year, to return to their homes now.

Also read: Dam Safety Bill is to ensure security of people, not to encroach state’s powers: Shekhawat

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said the right to cancel cases against farmers is a state matter. Khattar had two days ago said farmers have not yet ended their agitation and are still protesting despite the repeal of the farm laws. ‘However, as they have yet not called off their stir, these things (withdrawal of cases) will come towards the end. We will consider all these things sympathetically’, Khattar had then told reporters on the sidelines of an event.