Maharashtra Govt suspends former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh was suspended by Maharashtra Government over irregularities and lapses, on Thursday. Earlier today, a magistrate court had repealed its proclamation order against Singh in an extortion case, which was registered against him in suburban Goregaon.

The 1988 batch IPS officer who was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by a Mumbai court in November was decided to be suspended after the submission of an investigation report by Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarti. Another officer Parag Manere- the then DCP of Thane city, who is also accused in a criminal case, has been suspended along with Singh. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale had given out the proclamation order on November 17, declaring former Singh as an absconder.

The Maharashtra government noted that during the suspension period, Singh shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as permissible under the Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment. It also stated that during this period, the headquarter of Singh shall be office of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and he will not be allowed to leave the said headquarter without obtaining the permission of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai.