Mahzooz Draw: Three Indian expats win Dh100,000 and 100gm of gold each

Dubai: Three Indian expats won 100,000 UAE dirhams and 100-gram gold each at the 53rd weekly Mahzooz Draw. The special gold prize was part of Mahzooz’s first birthday celebrations. The three winners were identified as Nazish, Jagtar, and Shaikh.

26 participants shared the 1,000,000 UAE dirhams’ second prize. They will get 38,462 UAE dirhams each. The top prize of 10,000,000 UAE dirhams is still up for grabs in the upcoming Grand Draw on December 4, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.