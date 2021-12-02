Mirage fighter plane tyre stolen near airbase: FIR filed

Unidentified miscreants stole a tyre of a Mirage fighter jet from a truck that was carrying military goods en route to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow. The theft took place at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, where the truck was en route to Jodhpur airbase, during the late-night hours of November 27. The driver of the truck confirmed that the consignment of military goods was coming from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase.

Miscreants traveling in a Scorpio vehicle, taking advantage of the traffic jam on Shaheed Path, cut off the strap used to tie the tyres, and committed the theft. The thieves had escaped by the time the truck driver learned about it. Immediately, the police arrived at the scene and started an investigation.

DCP East Amit Kumar confirmed that the incident occurred on November 27 and that an FIR was filed on December 1. According to the truck driver, the thieves committed the theft between 12:25 am and 1 am, when there was a traffic jam on Shaheed Path, which slowed down the truck. According to him, the culprits will be arrested soon, and steps will be taken against them.

The goods were being sent to Ajmer from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase, and police are questioning suspects. ‘Five Mirage 2000 fighter jet wheels were being sent from Lucknow airbase to Ajmer. Out of those, one tyre is missing. Further investigation is underway,’ said DCP East Amit Kumar.