1 in 44 children in US affected by autism, new study suggests

According to new autism statistics released on Thursday, more children in the United States are being diagnosed with the developmental disorder at earlier ages.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at data from almost a dozen states in 2018 and discovered that 1 in 44 children aged 8 had been diagnosed with autism. In 2016, one out of every 54 people was diagnosed with autism.

The number of children with autism in the United States has been increasing for several years, although experts believe that this is due to increased awareness and access to treatment services rather than an actual increase in the number of children affected.