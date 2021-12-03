Former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman facing corruption charges commits suicide

Chennai: The Chennai Police informed that former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman AV Venkatachalam, who was facing corruption charges, has committed suicide. The Velachery police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPc. His body was handed over to the relatives today after post-mortem.

The former IFS officer was facing a corruption charge during his tenure as TNPCB chairman. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had conducted surprise raids at his house on September 24. DVAC had registered cases against him while he was serving as member secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board during his tenure from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014.