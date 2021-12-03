Khudiram Bose Birth Anniversary: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays tribute

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to liberation hero Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the fighter, Singh wrote, ‘Tributes to one of the youngest freedom fighters of Indian fight for independence Shri Khudiram Bose Ji on his birth anniversary. He made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at a young age of 18’.

Khudiram Bose, a revolutionary from West Bengal, was born in 1889. He rose to prominence in 1908 when he attempted to kill British judge Douglas Kingsford. He had actively participated in rallies against British authority in India during his teenage years. The judge was well-known for his harsh treatment of revolutionaries. Khudiram Bose and another revolutionary, Prafulla Chaki, tossed explosives towards a carriage in which they assumed the British judge was riding. Douglas Kingsford, on the other hand, was not in the targeted carriage and two British women were killed instead.

While Prafulla Chaki committed suicide soon after the incident, Khudiram Bose was apprehended and condemned to death at the age of eighteen. His counsel, Narendra Kumar, contended throughout the trial that he was too young to make explosives. When the British judge questioned him whether he understood the meaning of his punishment after he was condemned to death, he is said to have calmly answered, ‘Yes, I do. And my lawyer said that I was too young to make bombs, but if you allow me some time before I’m taken away from here, I can teach you the skills of making bombs too’. On August 11, 1908, Khudiram Bose was hanged, sparking widespread student protests in Calcutta.