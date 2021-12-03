Netflix Launches Three New Games

Netflix has released three new Android games on its platform. With the addition of Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe, the total number of games currently stands at ten. Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme, and Bowling Ballers were previously available on the video streaming platform. The new games, like the previous ones, will be accessible for Netflix users to download and play at no additional cost. These new Netflix games may be available on iOS soon.

Android Police was the first to notice the addition of these games. Play Store now has the new titles Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe available to download.

Android users who wish to play the new games can find them in the Netflix app for mobile devices’ dedicated games row or games page. On tablets, they can also use the categories menu and then download the games they choose from the Google Play store. You may also look for the game on the Google Play Store and download it there. The games will be accessible straight through the Netflix app after they have been downloaded. As previously stated, Netflix subscribers can download and play for free.