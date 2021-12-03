New rules for US-bound travel. Get the details here:

Beginning next week, tourists flying to the United States will be forced to provide proof of a negative PCR test within one day of boarding their aircraft. The prior time span was three days.

In addition, Biden will extend the federal mandate for passengers on aircrafts, trains, and buses to wear face masks, until March 18. It was set to expire in the middle of January 2022.

Biden emphasised the need for the White House to act before winter, as the virus could spread more easily indoors, since a new form of COVID-19 was discovered recently. The first instance of the Omicron variant in the United States was detected in California and disclosed by the administration on Wednesday.