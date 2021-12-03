UP was free from riots for last 4.5 years: Yogi Adityanath

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded his own tenure, claiming that the state was ‘free’ from riots for the last four and a half years, on Thursday. Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah also appreciated the tenure of Yogi Adityanath as UP CM saying that he has brought Uttar Pradesh to the path of development from of the path of corruption.

Addressing a public gathering in Saharanpur, Adityanath said ‘previous Uttar Pradesh governments lacked agenda on development. There is no room for development and nationalism where only dynastic politics and casteism was being taken care of. Previous governments gave no scope for education, employment, growth and development of the poor’. ‘In the last 4.5 years, the state was free from riots, people could peacefully celebrate Holi, Diwali, Durga Puja and Janamashtami. The 500 years long wait has come to completion and Ayodhya is now ready to inaugurate the historic Ram Mandir. All this happened because the country is in safe hands today’, he added.

The statement was made while Amit Shah came to lay the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari University at Punwarka village in Saharanpur. Union Home Minister Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and other prominent people were also present at the occassion. The CM further claimed that Uttar Pradesh is playing an important role in the development of the country. He added that the University Maa Shakambari’s name is one of the major examples that under the guidance of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the track of development.