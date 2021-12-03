Vicky-Kat wedding: Trespassing drones to be shot down!

The countdown has begun for the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. On December 9, the soon-to-wed pair will exchange vows at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The much-anticipated wedding has sparked interest throughout the internet and the couple is taking extreme efforts to protect their privacy.

According to many sources, the wedding will be mobile-free. Guests will not be permitted to take photos or upload images on social media. SOPs are also distributed to the guests. Reportedly, one of the points in the SOPs is that any drones observed over the wedding site boundaries would be shot down immediately. In addition, guests are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in order to attend their wedding.

The following are the SOPs that attendees at Vicky-Katrina’s -wedding must follow:

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue