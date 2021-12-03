Vignesh Shivan delighted as Nayanthara begins dubbing for his movie

Nayanthara began dubbing for her role in the forthcoming film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The filmmaker shared photographs from the dubbing session on his Instagram handle. The film will have a theatrical release in December.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh Shivan wrote, ‘#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan naan ezhudhum dialogs neeyae Dub panradhu migundha Sandhosham!! #Kaathuvaakula we started dubbing for #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal’.

The actress portrays the lead role ‘Kanmani’ along with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Actor Prabhu has also begun dubbing for the film, after Nayanthara.

Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal is a love triangle story produced by Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. The film is one of the most eagerly anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual films. The music in the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.