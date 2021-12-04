ATM cash withdrawal charges to be hiked from next month

Mumbai: The cash withdrawal charges on ATMs will be hiked from January 1, 2022 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced this. As per the RBI, all cash and non-cash ATM transactions beyond the free monthly limit will be hiked.

Also Read: Know how to download Aadhaar Card on your phone

Bank customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs and also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs- three transactions in metro centers and five transactions in non-metro centers. All the other transactions will be charged Rs 21+ GST. At present the charge is Rs 20.