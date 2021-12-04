DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsNEWS

Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels 75 trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled around 75 trains due to Cyclone Jawad. The Railways cancelled 36 trains that were scheduled to depart on December 4, 38 trains on December 5 and 1 on December 6. Most of the trains were scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal) and Puri (Odisha).

Railways updated that the New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express (22502) on December 3 is diverted and will run through Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa route instead of the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam route.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Cyclone Jawad will weaken gradually and move towards West Bengal coast.

