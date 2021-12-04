Excitement is …..a heli wedding for Kat-Vicky…

New reports on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding have surfaced. According to reports, the actors will marry on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to a recent story by India Today, Katrina and Vicky will travel to the wedding destination in a helicopter to avoid media attention. “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will fly to Jaipur from Mumbai around December 5, according to reports. According to insiders, the couple plans to fly straight to the wedding destination, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Jaipur airport. This is done to avoid being photographed by paparazzi “According to a report published by India Today.

Earlier, a source close to the wedding arrangements informed India Today that “drones that might be detected fluttering near the wedding venue will be shot down” due to security and privacy concerns.

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be kept discreet. At the ceremonies, there will be a stringent no-phone policy. According to the India Today story, other SOPs at the wedding include no photographing, not posting the photos on social media, and not sharing the location on social media.