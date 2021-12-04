Hogwarts of Pakistan: Students’ charming work transforms 150 year old campus to the Wizarding School

Not with spells or wand waves, but the students of this Pakistan University has done a charming work by transforming their 150-year-old campus into Hogwarts, the Wizarding School in the famous Harry Potter series. The Government College University in the eastern megacity of Lahore was transformed by students this week, as they kicked off a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter, noting that the college has long reminded them of the magical school created by British author J.K. Rowling.

Attired in costumes from the ‘Potterverse’ including wands and pointed witch/wizard hats, students had welcomed visitors to their version of the Hogwarts ‘Great Hall’, decorated with broomsticks, bats, and even with an area to brew potions. The Harry Potter films theme music played in the background as students tried out spells, took photos wearing the famous ‘Sorting Hat’, and dressed up in Hogwarts uniforms.

‘Most of these youngsters grew up at the time when JK Rowling’s work was being presented in the novels and then later on in the films’, Dr Asghar Zaidi, the university’s vice chancellor who proclaimed himself as a ‘Potterhead’ told AFP. ‘When students come to the campus they see the architecture, it reminds them of Hogwarts. I think the magic is coming through the inspiration it is bringing about to our other students’, he added.

The festival is also screening what is believed to be Pakistan’s first fan-made Harry Potter film. Titled ‘The Last Follower and the Resurrection of Voldemort’, the film was made and acted by students and comes with special effects, spells and a gripping storyline. The Harry Potter series written by JK Rowling is one of the most popular book series across the globe, which has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, in addition to the famous film franchise.