‘I’m fine’, says Kamal Haasan on return from hospital

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan stated on Monday that he had returned to work and he is doing fine. The actor praised the team of doctors led by Dr JSN Moorthy for treating him like a brother in a statement shared on his social media handle shortly after his return from the hospital.

Kamal, who was being treated for COVID-19, also complimented the hospital’s nursing team as well as his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan. Furthermore, the actor thanked a number of politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for their well-wishes for his quick recovery.

Kamal hailed fellow icon Rajinikanth and music legend Ilaiyaraaja for their good wishes. The actor also extended his appreciation to director Lokesh and his ‘Vikram’ squad, stating that they had properly managed his absence. The actor also expressed gratitude to his ‘Bigg Boss’ team.

The actor conveyed his deepest appreciation to a large number of his admirers, who he said had offered prayers for his quick recovery at temples, mosques, and churches. He also expressed gratitude to followers and members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, who he said had organised blood donation drives and presented ‘annadhanam’ in his honour.

Also Read: Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passes away

Finally, he said, ‘My wholehearted thanks go to lakhs of Tamil people, who, considering me as one of their own, shed tears for me and kept me in their prayers. I do not know if prayers yield results. But I do know the power of your love. For is it not your love that has saved me from Corona?’