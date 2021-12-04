India’s fourth Omicron case detected in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A Mumbai man who arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to Mumbai has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, on Saturday. It is the first reported case from Maharashtra. Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

The 33-year-old from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for Covid-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, official sources said in Delhi. Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told the media that he has been confirmed with Omicron variant. ‘He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test as well as genome sequencing will be done as well’, she informed.