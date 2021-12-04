Jharkhand man beaten to death by house owner for alleged robbery attempt

Giridih: Six members of a family were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man who broke into their house for robbery, said the police . The incident took place after the deceased, identified as Sunil Pasi, and two others who broke into the house of Dasarath Mahato, for robbery. Two other managed to escape from the spot while the owner caught Pasi.

‘He was caught by the owner (Dashrath Mahato) and six people, including the owner, tied him inside the house and beat him to death. After being informed, police went to the house of Mahato and rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought him dead’, said Naudhad Alam, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Giridih.

Also read: They’re coming for their rights, not for your favour: Kerala CM directs Govt employees

He added that a case has been registered against 14 people, and six people have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Dashrath Mahato, Hiralal Mahato, Ghanshyam Mahato, Jagdish Mahato, Narayan Mahato and Gajadar Mahato.