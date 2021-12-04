Kadakkavoor fake POCSO case: Woman accused for molesting minor son acquitted

Thiruvananthapuram: Mother of a minor boy, who was proved to be falsely accused in a fake POCSO case finally got justice after the POCSO court here acquitted her on the charges of raping own son. She was arrested in December 2020 after a complaint alleged that she had molested her 13-year-old son for three years.

Earlier, a special investigation team headed by IG Arshitha Attalloor had found that allegations were levelled against the mother were fake. Based on the findings submitted by the team, the court dismissed the legal proceedings against the woman on Saturday. Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the plea of the woman’s husband against the SIT report.

Kadakkavoor police registered a case and arrested the mother on December 28, 2020,after the child complained that his mother sexually abused him between the period of 2017 and 2020. She also served a month of jail term following the arrest. Later, a special team was assigned to investigate the case as per the directions of the High Court. The team found that her son’s statement and the complaint lodged were fabricated.