‘Not Out’: Michael Vaughan’s Verdict on Kohli’s dismissal In India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test

On Day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Indian captain Virat Kohli was not out in the 30th over. After being tricked by a bowling left-arm spinner from Ajaz Patel, Kohli was declared LBW by the on-field umpires. After that, he chose the Decision Review System (DRS). The replay indicated a spike, but it was unclear whether the ball struck the bat or the pad first. The on-field decision was upheld because third umpire Virender Sharma felt there was insufficient evidence to reverse the verdict of the on-field umpire, Anil Chaudhary.

The event sparked a social media debate, but Vaughan issued his verdict, saying it was “not out.” In response to the footage of Kohli’s dismissal, Vaughan tweeted, “Not Out.”