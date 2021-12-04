Omicron: France imposes new travel restrictions

Paris: The French government has announced new travel restrictions. The new rules will come into effect from Saturday, December 4, 2021.

According to new rules, all passengers from the United Kingdom must present a negative Covid-19 test result. Also, all passengers coming from countries outside of the European Union must also submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel.

The government also allowed flights to and from South Africa. But all passengers must undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival and 7-day quarantine. It also urged French citizens from travelling to countries in the ‘Red List’.