DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Omicron: France imposes new travel restrictions

Dec 4, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

Paris: The French government has announced new travel restrictions. The new rules will come into effect from Saturday, December 4, 2021.

According to new rules, all passengers from the United Kingdom must present a negative Covid-19 test result. Also, all passengers coming from countries outside of the European Union must also submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 10 million UAE dirhams 

The government also allowed flights to and from South Africa. But all passengers must undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival and 7-day quarantine. It also urged French citizens from travelling to countries in the ‘Red List’.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 4, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button